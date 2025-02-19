02/19/2025



Updated at 22: 01h.





The United States Embassy in Spain has asked its suppliers to sign a document to certify that Internal policies of “diversity and inclusion” do not apply that “violate the anti -discrimination laws” of the North American country. This measure is in the Crusade ‘Anti-Woke’ line undertaken by Donald Trump from the moment he swore as president of the United States.

This request only affects operations subject to US legislationaccording to ‘El Confidencial’ this Wednesday. The companies, explains this newspaper, have five days to prove in writing the fulfillment of these policies, which concern all the bodies of the federal government. As this newspaper details, a company that works at the Embassy but only operates in Spain would not be breaking the regulations. However, if it also offers its services in the USA, you should respect this requirement.

The main difficulty for these companies is to combine the request of the Trump administration with Spanish legislation on the subject. Last November the Council of Ministers approved a royal decree by which the planned set of the Measures for the equality and non -discrimination of LGTBI people In companies.

This measure is in the Trump policies line since he took office. The New Administration Personnel Management Office sent a notification on January 22, two days after its appointment, to all the agencies and departments of the federal government for which it requires them The closure of all the offices of Dei (Diversity, equity, inclusion) and that place all their employees in a state of administrative.









“We will build a society that does not look at the skin color and based on merit,” Trump proclaimed in his investiture speech in the Capitol. With his orders, the new US president has eliminated Dei’s policies within the government, has canceled the funds with which they are sustained and has reversed the previous executive orders of Biden that promoted it both in the government and in the private sector.