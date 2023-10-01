Washington asked Kyiv to prevent corruption scandals in Ukraine for 45 days

The United States asked Ukraine to prevent corruption scandals in the country for 45 days. Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this in his Telegram-channel.

Kyiv received this warning from Washington against the backdrop of the adoption of the US temporary budget law, which does not provide for the allocation of funds to Ukraine.

“We have one main public complaint: corruption. Honestly, it’s even significantly exaggerated and it’s not very fair. But this should have been discussed before the problem acquired such a scale. Now it is as it is. Therefore, these 45 days and all the time must be passed without any big corruption scandal,” Zheleznyak wrote, noting that the Ukrainian side was informed about this directly.

Earlier, the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Semyon Krivonos, and Pentagon Inspector General Robert Storch signed a memorandum that cemented the countries’ agreement on joint efforts to combat corruption in arms supplies. It is noted that from October 18, Storch will serve as supervisor of the funds provided to Ukraine.