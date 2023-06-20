White House: Ukraine peace talks should start with Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’

The administration of US President Joe Biden believes that peace talks on Ukraine of any kind should begin at least with a discussion of the plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was told by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, he is quoted by TASS.

So he answered the question of whether Biden would discuss the possible holding of a summit on a peace settlement in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have said many times that we support President Zelensky’s concept of a just world. And we have said many times that (…) any discussion will be welcome only if it is credible and reliable,” Kirby said.

Among the peace conditions that Zelenskiy asked for in his plan are radiation and nuclear safety; release of all prisoners and deportees; implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine; the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities; preventing the escalation of the conflict.

In addition, back in December 2022, Zelensky said that by “a just world,” he means the absence of any compromises with Moscow.