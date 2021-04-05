The United States asked Russia to explain itself for the “provocations” in the form of troop movements near the Russian-Ukrainian border. This was stated by the Speaker of the US State Department, reports Reuters…

The State Department spokesman stressed that the United States is concerned about any attempts by Moscow to intimidate Kiev – it does not matter if it includes actions within the borders of the Ukrainian state or on Russian territory. He stated that the United States in this situation supports Ukraine as its partner.

On April 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “flexing its muscles” at the border. After that, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran held a conversation with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin. During the meeting, a representative from Kiev pointed to a “systemic escalation of the situation” and accused Russia of not wanting to “reaffirm its commitment to the ceasefire.”

Washington, in turn, has promised to support Kiev as it “defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Prior to that, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about Russia’s readiness to introduce regular units of the armed forces into the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

On March 31, The New York Times, citing one of the American officials, reported that Russia was allegedly pulling up its troops to the border with Ukraine.