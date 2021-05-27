The US Department of Justice assured that Murillo, who served as Minister of Government under the interim presidency of Jeanine Áñez, participated in an alleged scheme of bribes in exchange for contracts with the Bolivian Ministry of Defense. Murillo’s former chief of staff, Sergio Rodrigo Méndez Mendizábal, and three Americans were also detained for the case, which also involves a third anonymous Bolivian official.

The United States is investigating a possible bribery plot that involves former officials of the interim government of Jeanine Áñez in Bolivia and US citizens who tried to do business with the Executive.

Former Government Minister Arturo Carlos Murillo Prijic, his former Chief of Staff, Sergio Rodrigo Méndez Mendizábal, and Americans Luis Berkman, Bryan Berkman and Philip Lichtenfeld were arrested late last week in Florida and Georgia.

According to the US authorities, the three Americans had paid $ 602,000 in bribes for the benefit of Murillo, Méndez and another unidentified former Bolivian official in exchange for securing a contract of $ 5.6 million for the delivery of tear gas and ” other non-lethal equipment “to the Bolivian Ministry of Defense. According to the investigation, these episodes occurred between November 2019 and April 2020.

“Between November 2019 and April 2020 (…) Luis Berkman, Bryan Berkman and Lichtenfeld paid $ 602,000 in bribes to Bolivian government officials for the benefit of Arturo Murillo, the former Minister of Government of #Bolivia“, indicates @TheJusticeDepthttps://t.co/ceE8tq1dze – Andrés Rodríguez R. (@DabolAR) May 26, 2021



The two Berkmans and Lichtenfeld reportedly laundered payments to Bolivian officials through bank accounts in Florida and Bolivia and organized cash payments of $ 582,000 to Murillo and Méndez.

A source from the US Department of Justice indicated that Murillo and Méndez were detained by the country’s authorities, while the Berkmans and Lichtenfeld were released on bail.

The defendants face charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering and could face penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Murillo was one of the highest-profile men during the interim presidency of Jeanine Áñez, who took office in late 2019 following the forced resignation of Evo Morales. From his portfolio, Murillo played a central role in persecuting Morales and other members of his party on charges of sedition and terrorism, at the same time that he was criticized for his role in the violent police and military repression of the protests after the departure of Morales, in which dozens of people died.

Bolivia will request the United States to extradite former officials

The Bolivian government reported that it is going to ask the United States for the extradition of Murillo and Méndez so that they can be tried in the country.

The current Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, anticipated that he will request the activation of the blue stamp against both former officials and that they will send notes to the US Executive for their extradition.

“Our jurisdiction allows us to carry out this process in Bolivian territory. That is why we want these Bolivians to be tried in national territory, we want these people to be held accountable,” Del Castillo said.

Murillo faces an arrest warrant in Bolivia for the alleged overprice in the acquisition of riot control equipment during the transitory government of Jeanine Áñez.

During his appearance, Del Castillo exhibited photographs to show the alleged links between Murillo and Méndez, whom he accused of being part of a “mafia clan” of Áñez, along with former Defense Minister Fernando López.

Today we can say that those who governed the country in the last administration were the “Mafioso Clan of the Government of Añez”, the capture of the former Chief of Staff of Mr. Arturo Murillo is clear proof of them. More details here: https://t.co/L0fzLr04sn pic.twitter.com/XnpUGFTSX8 – Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC) May 26, 2021



The Minister of Government explained that the interim Government paid 5.7 million dollars for the purchase of tear gas, but that the Brazilian company Cóndor was paid 3.3 million for its acquisition – a process in which the intermediary Bravo Tactical also intervened. Solutions-, for which there is an economic damage to the State of 2.3 million dollars.

“Of these 2.3 million dollars, 582,000 went to Rodrigo Méndez and the rest was divided for the clan of gangsters,” said the minister, who stressed that everything possible will be done for the country to recover the supposed amount of money lost. .

In this case, the Bolivian authorities also detained a former member of Murillo’s security team in La Paz and Murillo’s brother-in-law, when he was withdrawing money from a bank safe in Cochabamba, possibly involved with the plot in question. .

Former Minister López trusts the US investigation, Bolivian politicians welcome the arrests of Murillo and Méndez

For his part, former Defense Minister Fernando López – who is also under an arrest warrant in Bolivia for the case – assured through his Twitter account that since his “forced and unjust exile” he sees an “in the FBI investigation” light of hope and justice to reach the truth “.

From my forced and unjust exile I see in the FBI investigation, a light of hope and justice to get to the truth. The Bolivian people know that I worked tirelessly for the country, attached to the CPE. – Fernando López Julio (@ Ferlopezjulio1) May 26, 2021



Both López and Murillo left Bolivia after the inauguration of President Luis Arce, from the party of former president Evo Morales.

On the other hand, several Bolivian political representatives expressed their support for the decision adopted by the United States. Through Twitter, former President Jorge Quiroga indicated that “all members of this gang must serve the sentences that justice applies to them in the United States” and that they must then be sent to Bolivia “to purge their crimes.” “They have tarnished the national image and stolen our future,” he said.

Senator from the Movement to Socialism (MAS) Leonardo Loza pointed out through his social networks that those who “damaged” the country with “acts of corruption, massacres and overpriced purchases must be held accountable to justice.”

Along the same lines, the pro-government deputy Vicente Condori joined the request for the extradition of former officials because they must “render accounts” in the country, while the head of the MAS bench in the Senate, Luis Adolfo Flores, considered the US decision as a “wake-up call” for Bolivian justice to advance in the cases against Murillo.

These positions coincide with that of the Governor of Santa Cruz, Fernando Camacho, who had assured on Tuesday that the Government of Luis Arce has to do everything possible to “extradite all those involved in this corruption case.”

With Reuters and EFE