The US Department of Justice has approved two packages of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but no final decision has been made on them. Writes about this edition Politico, citing a source in the American administration.

According to the newspaper, the lists endorsed by the Ministry of Justice concern the Swiss Nord Stream 2 AG, a company created to manage the gas pipeline, and its head, Mathias Warnig.

Earlier it became known that the administration of US President Joe Biden wanted to appoint a special envoy for the destruction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. It is reported that the official will be responsible for negotiations to end the construction of the gas pipeline. The position – so far unofficially – was offered to the ex-US special envoy for international energy issues Amos Hochstein. He has not yet accepted the offer.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019. However, its completion was hampered, in particular, by the threat of sanctions from the United States, due to which European companies began to leave the project. In addition to the United States, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine are opposed to the project.