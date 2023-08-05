Headquarters of the United States Drug Agency (FDA) in Maryland. ANDREW KELLY (Reuters)

Postpartum depression already has its first pill approved in the United States specifically to treat it. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of this country has given green light this Friday for the use of the drug zuranolone for this condition that affects one in seven women after giving birth and, more generally, for the treatment of severe depression.

The drug, which will be marketed under the name Zurzuvae, is taken in a daily dose of fifty milligrams for two weeks, according to FDA recommendations. Clinical trials indicate that the pill begins to work quickly and relief of symptoms may begin to be detected within three days of starting treatment.

“Postpartum depression is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition. In it, women suffer sadness, guilt, feeling that they are worthless. In severe cases, they may have thoughts of harming themselves or their baby,” said Tiffany Farchione, director of Psychiatry at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Having access to an oral medication may be a beneficial option for many of these women who are dealing with extreme and sometimes life-threatening feelings.”

Postpartum depression can last for months or even years if left untreated, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. An estimated 400,000 babies are born in the United States each year to mothers who develop this condition, which can lead to suicidal ideation. Those that occur by one’s own hand represent 20% of deaths that occur after giving birth.

Until now, the treatment applied to this mental illness included psychological therapy and the use of antidepressants, but there was no pill for postpartum depression. Also, unlike the new drug, traditional antidepressants can take time to start working.

The first specific drug for this condition, brexanolone (marketed as Zulresso), had been approved in 2019, but its use is not widespread: it is applied by drip over 60 hours in a medical center and causes certain side effects, such as headache, dizziness, drowsiness and even a sudden loss of consciousness.

Both brexanolone and zuranolone are versions of a substance produced by the human body, a steroid related to the hormone progesterone. Levels of this substance can rise during pregnancy and drop dramatically after delivery, which can trigger depression. Giving these drugs can restore steroid levels and alleviate the ailment.

According to the agency, the consumption of this medicine can generate side effects such as dizziness, diarrhea, fatigue or urinary tract infection. Its ingestion can cause harm to the fetus, so women using the drug are recommended to use effective contraceptive methods for up to a week after finishing treatment. The FDA also recommends that those taking the pill wait 12 hours before driving or operating heavy machinery.

