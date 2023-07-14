In a milestone for the movement in favor of women’s reproductive freedom, the United States drug agency (FDA) made history by authorizing the over-the-counter sale of a contraceptive pill for the first time on Thursday.

Opill, which will be called commercially, will be available in pharmacies, shops and supermarkets, establishments separated by diffuse borders in this country, as well as for sale on the Internet, as announced by the FDA. The company that the factory, Perrigo, based in Dublin, promised that it will begin to distribute by the mentioned roads at the beginning of 2024.

“Today is a truly momentous day,” he said. the president and CEO of Perrigo, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, in a statement. The firm has not specified what the price of the pill will be, beyond expressing its commitment to keep “the most effective non-prescription contraceptive method” on the market “accessible and affordable for women and people of all ages.”

Patrizia Cavazzonni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, stated, for her part, that “daily oral contraceptives are safe” and “more effective than currently available over-the-counter methods in preventing unplanned pregnancies.” desired”. Ella Cavazzoni was referring to condoms, spermicides and other alternatives popular especially among young people who have trouble getting a prescription from a doctor.

The approval is backed by a unanimous vote by a panel of 17 independent FDA scientific advisors (from gynecologists to oncologists), who felt that the benefits of making Opill an over-the-counter drug far outweighed the risks. In the United States, almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies each year are unintended, according to the FDA.

The decision marks a triumph for advocates of women’s reproductive freedom in the United States. After the Supreme Court ruling in June 2022 that overturned the precedent of half a century of Roe against Wade, a ruling that made the right to abortion federal, it became a priority to ensure new methods of contraception.

That ruling, which restored the power to legislate on the issue to states (so far, at least 25 have prohibited or severely restricted that right), included a concurring opinion from Clarence Thomas, the most conservative Supreme Court justice in eight decades, in the one that left the door open to review other precedents based on the fourteenth amendment, which protects, among other rights, that of privacy. One of them is Griswold vs. Connecticut, the ruling that legalized the use of contraception by married couples in 1965. The other two are Obergefell vs. Hodges (2015), which legalized same-sex marriage, and Lawrence vs. Texas (2003), which ended the ban on same-sex relationships.

Design proposed by the pharmaceutical company Perrigo for the drug Opill. PA

The FDA is also involved in another of the open fronts in the war of the most conservative sectors against reproductive freedom, which approved another drug, mifepristone, 23 years ago. It is the most popular to terminate a pregnancy in combination with another pill: misoprostol. The first interrupts the pregnancy; the second, empties the uterus. The mixture is used in around half of the abortions performed in the country.

In January, an FDA rule change allowed the sale of these pills at retail pharmacies. Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal judge appointed by Trump, provisionally paralyzed the former’s administration in April. In practice, that decision never came into effect. The same nine Supreme Court judges who last June repealed gnaws corrected the opinion of a New Orleans appeals court, whose justices set restrictions on the administration of mifepristone while reviewing the ruling of the ultra-conservative Kacsmaryk. It is not yet clear what fate mifepristone will ultimately meet. The Supreme Court ruling has not ruled out the possibility that these pills will end up being banned throughout the United States.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the largest abortion organization in the United States, which controls about half of the clinics in the country, declared after hearing the news of Opill’s approval: “We are delighted to see that the FDA listens to the science and removes an unnecessary barrier to accessing basic medical care. We know that increasing access to contraception is not a solution to the continuing attacks on access to abortion and sexual and reproductive health. But it’s critical, especially as states across the country continue to double down on their unpopular abortion bans and restrictions.”

In its statement this Thursday, the FDA recalls the way in which the pill must be taken (every day at the same time) to be effective.

As estimated by the American Academy of Family Physicians, some 100 countries offer oral contraceptive pills without a prescription. Spain, where the morning after pill can be dispensed without medical intervention, is not among them.