The Judicial Committee of the United States Lower House approved a report on Thursday that accuses companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google of having taken advantage of their dominance to eradicate competition, for what it calls Congress to divide those tech giants.

The document was approved with the support of 24 legislators, all Democrats, while seven Republicans voted against.

The text, which was published for the first time in October last year, was prepared after investigating the market position of Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google.

In that sense, the report affirms that Facebook and Google have the power of a monopoly, while Apple and Amazon maintain a “significant and lasting market power”.

In addition, the United States antitrust agencies are criticized, which are said to they failed to limit the dominance of these companies.

The 449-page report recommends that Congress consider a series of measures, such as legislation that forces these companies to separate their popular internet platforms from other lines of business, in addition to changes in the antitrust laws to reinvigorate the apparent absence of firm compliance.

The report does not carry legal consequences in itself, but lawmakers are confident that its findings will encourage policy makers to take action.

Congress has had many crossovers with technology companies, since last year:

In fact, the report already prompted in March a bipartisan group of legislators led by Democrat Amy Klobuchar and Republican David Cicilline to present a bill to increase the bargaining power of the media in front of platforms like Google and Facebook.

The media accuse companies such as Facebook and Google of using their news to attract users without sharing a sufficient amount of the advertising profits.

Now that the lower house judicial committee has approved the report, Cicilline hopes the law he proposed with Klobuchar can begin to be debated.

“Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook they maintain a monopoly in significant sectors of our economy. That monopoly must end, “he said in a statement.

The last dispute, due to misinformation

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter. Photo EFE

The last intersection that big tech had with the United States Congress was due to the dissemination of disinformation, on March 25.

Legislators in the United States have launched a torrent of criticism against the leaders of the Internet platforms, which they blame for amplifying false content and inciting violence, at a time when these companies promise new regulations to curb the growing digital misinformation.

The congressional hearing, held remotely, was the fourth for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey since July, and the third for Google’s Sundar Pichai, who have been at the point of Look at Democrats and Republicans alike.

Zuckerberg has already been around the courts several times. AP Photo

The debate got off to a tumultuous start with lawmakers rebutting executives’ explanations of their efforts to crack down on harmful content.

“It is now painfully clear that neither the market nor public pressure will force social media companies to take the firm action necessary to estop disinformation and extremism from your platforms, and therefore it is time for Congress and this committee to legislate, “said Deputy Frank Pallone, chairman of the House of Representatives committee in which the hearing takes place.

SL