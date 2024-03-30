First modification:
The American newspaper 'The Washington Post' and the news agency 'Reuters' confirmed that, according to anonymous sources from the State Department and the Pentagon, Joe Biden's administration silently authorized the shipment of bombs and fighter jets to Israel. The information comes to light at a critical moment in Tel Aviv's conflict with Hamas, as Washington did not veto the UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.
