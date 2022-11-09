Ukraine must itself decide the issue of returning Crimea to itself. The United States finds it difficult to specify what position it will take on this issue. This was announced on Tuesday, November 8, by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Cole.

“Ukrainians will decide whether their military goals are a simple return to the borders as of February 23 or 2014. It will ultimately be their decision,” Kol answered the question of whether the United States would help Ukraine financially and materially if it decides to retake Crimea.

At the same time, it is noted that the final status of the peninsula should be decided between Russia and Ukraine. Washington, for its part, will continue to support Kyiv’s ammunition.

Earlier, on November 7, The Daily Beast reported that the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was preparing a plan to seize Crimea. According to media reports, Kyiv plans to implement a plan to seize the peninsula with the help of an underground network of informants. Estimated dates for surgery are spring or summer 2023.

Prior to this, on November 3, the American edition of The Hill assessed Ukraine’s plans to seize Crimea as catastrophic. The reason for this was called the lack of helicopters and other landing craft.

The day before, on November 2, Zelensky announced that he plans to go to Crimea and see the sea “when it’s warm.” Later, State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea Mikhail Sheremet answered him. According to him, the Ukrainian leader will be able to see Crimea only “from the window of a paddy wagon.”

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

