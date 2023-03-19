NYT: Russian President Putin’s visits to Mariupol and Crimea were his response to the “arrest” of the ICC

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s previously unannounced visits to Crimea and Mariupol came in response to the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing a warrant for his “arrest”. This is how the trip of the Russian leader was assessed by a publication from the United States The New York Times (NYT).

As the author of the article, Candres Martinez, noted, the visit to Mariupol was Putin’s closest trip to the front line in the last year. “Two high-profile visits turned out to be a response from the Kremlin (…) after an international court issued a warrant for his arrest,” the journalist considered.

Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter, after which he drove a car around several districts of the city, making stops. The President also met with local residents and visited one of the families. It was noted that this was Putin’s first trip to the Donbass.

On March 18, the president visited Crimea on the anniversary of the inclusion of the peninsula into Russia. He arrived in Sevastopol for the opening of the school of arts and the center “Korsun”. The trip of the Russian leader to Crimea was also not announced.

On March 17, it became known about the decision of the ICC to issue warrants for the “arrest” of Putin and the presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.