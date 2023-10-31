Jacob, who was Secretary of the Treasury under President Barack Obama’s administration, received 53 votes against 43 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Jacob promised to stand by Israel’s leaders as they respond to the armed group’s surprise attack on October 7.

He told senators during his confirmation hearing earlier in October that “at this moment, there is no greater task than being asked to strengthen relations between the United States and the State of Israel.”

President Joe Biden nominated Jacob last month to fill the position that became vacant when Tom Nides left in July.

Democrats say that Jacob’s government experience, as he was also Obama’s chief of staff and White House budget director under Obama and President Bill Clinton, makes him the right person to fill the position at a critical time in the relations of the two countries.

In contrast, Republicans criticized Jacob for his role in the Obama White House when he negotiated the Iran nuclear agreement in 2015 among other foreign policy moves, and the agreement with Tehran was later canceled by President Donald Trump.