White House: US urges Russia to return Ukraine full control over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Washington is calling on Russia to return full control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) to the Ukrainian authorities, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing. TASS.

According to US Presidential Administration spokesman Joe Biden, Washington intends to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on this issue. Jean-Pierre clarified that Russia should “stop all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities.”

“We also call for the return of full control over these facilities to Ukraine,” she addressed the Russian side.

On August 5, the Ukrainian military fired artillery at the territory of the nuclear power plant. According to an international convention adopted by a resolution of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Ministry of Defense considers Kyiv’s shelling of a nuclear power plant an act of nuclear terrorism.