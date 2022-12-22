Estimates of the National Statistics Office regarding immigrants:

• Net international migration added more than 1 million people to the US population between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.

This is the first increase since 2016, when the United States received 1.2 million people from abroad, including Americans who were residing in other countries and returned to their country.

• Only 376,000 people crossed the US border in 2021.

• This data includes legal, illegal, permanent and temporary immigrants.

• This year’s increase is also “the largest one-year increase since 2010, indicating that net immigration flows to the United States are on track to return this year to pre-pandemic levels.”

• Between the summer of 2021 and the summer of 2022, “the United States received immigrants for humanitarian reasons among asylum seekers and refugees, including Afghan and Ukrainian immigrants,” according to the Census Bureau.

The number of people who came to settle on American soil has decreased since 2017, first because of the policy of former President Donald Trump’s administration in this field, and then because of the “Covid 19” epidemic.

The US borders were closed to foreigners for a year and a half, from March 2020 to November 2021.

And these numbers were published at a time when the Supreme Court upheld, on Monday, the measure put in place by the Trump administration in March 2020, and severely restricting entry to the country for health reasons.

And the decline in the number of immigrants arriving in the US in recent years is one reason for the labor shortage, as Federal Reserve Director Jerome Powell recently mentioned.