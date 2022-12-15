This comes after similar decisions taken by Britain and Canada, according to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sanctions primarily affect Rosbank, which Potanin bought this year, along with other financial institutions.

The US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on 18 entities linked to the Russian financial sector, while the State Department lists Potanin, his network and more than 40 people linked to the government in Moscow.

“By imposing additional sanctions on major Russian banks, we continue to increase Russia’s isolation from global markets,” the US Treasury statement quoted Under Secretary of State for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson as saying.

Russia-based commercial bank Rosbank is the authorities’ main credit institution, according to the Treasury.

Potanin had assumed the position of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and had direct relations with President Vladimir Putin, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, Britain announced imposing sanctions on 12 commanders in the Russian armed forces and officials of Iranian companies in response to “the bombing of civilian infrastructure” in Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary James Clearfley said in a statement about the new sanctions that the calculated attacks by Russian forces on cities and innocent civilians in Ukraine “will not remain unanswered”.

The British Foreign Ministry stated that the new sanctions also affect 12 commanders of military units in the Russian army, who were involved in strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

London also imposed sanctions on three officials of Iranian drone-making companies and a military official involved in these activities.