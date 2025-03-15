03/15/2025



The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Friday the death of a “fugitive” leader of Islamic State in Iraq in a joint operation in coordination with the Iraqi government and the Kurdish regional authorities.

Later, the United States Central Command (Centcom) has specified that the operation has consisted of “a precision air attack in the province (Iraqi) of Al Anbar”, where they have died “the Global ISIS number 2Chief of Global Operations and EMIR of the Delegate Committee, Abdallah Makki Muslih Al Rifai, aka ‘Abu Khadijah’, and another Operation of ISIS ».

The same institution has revealed in a publication on their account in the social network X that both “wore suicidal vests without detonating and carried multiple weapons” when they found them, already lifeless, and before Iraqi forces will perform the checks of pertinent DNA to verify the identity of the deceased.

From the Centcom they have attributed to Abu Khadijah “the responsibility of the operations, logistics and planning” of the acts perpetrated by the Islamic State worldwide, as well as the direction of “a significant part of the finances of the global organization of the group”, all from its position as the leader of the leader of the leader of the «Most important decision -making body» of the terrorist organization.









«Abu Khadijah was one of ISIS’s most important members throughout the global ISIS organization. We will continue eliminating terrorists and dismantling organizations that threaten our country and the United States staff, their allies and partners in the region and beyond, ”General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of the American central command,