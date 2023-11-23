Now Colombians who plan to go to USA to work may request a work visaas applicable to your needs and the work you will perform in the North American country.

This was stipulated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of State, publishing the list of countries eligible to participate in the programs. H-2A and H-2BIn which it is found Colombia and other Latin American countries.

How do you choose countries to participate in nonimmigrant worker programs?

According to the Federal Register, the Secretary of Homeland Security, with the consent of the Secretary of State takes into account the following factors To determine which country can be part of the lists eligible for H-2A and H-2B work visas:

– The cooperation of the country with respect to the issuance of travel documents for citizens, subjects, nationals and residents of that country who are subject to a final deportation order.

– The number of definitive and unexecuted expulsion orders against citizens, subjects, nationals and residents of that country.

– The number of expulsion orders executed against citizens, subjects, nationals and residents of that country.

– In addition to other factors that may serve the interests of the United States.

Colombians will be able to access work visas for another year

Because The list of eligible for H-2A and H-2B visas is determined for the duration of one yearColombia was waiting to see whether or not it would continue to be part of it.

“The 86 countries previously designated to participate in the H-2A program in the notice of November 10, 2022 continue to comply with the regulatory standards for eligible countries”, as reported by the Secretary of Homeland Security through a document published by the Federal Register.

He also stated that “the 87 countries previously designated to participate in the H-2B program in the November 10, 2022 notice continue to meet the regulatory standards for eligible countries.”

Note that This list may change on November 8, 2024.

How to apply for H-2A and H-2B visas?

According to the United States Government, the H-2A and H-2B visa programs allow American employers to bring foreign citizens to the United States to occupy temporary agricultural and non-agricultural jobsrespectively.

Please note that anyone interested in obtaining either of these two visas must have a valid passport and sponsorship from a company in the North American country. Which means that The company must manage the employment certification request.

This is what the person offering the job must do to get the job. H-2A visa:

– Offer temporary or seasonal work.

– Demonstrate that there are not enough American workers who are fit, willing, qualified and available to do temporary work.

– Demonstrate that employing H-2A workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers.

“H-2A beneficiaries can remain in the United States for up to three years,” the US Government reported.

American work visas in the United States.

On the other hand, to acquire nonimmigrant classification H-2Bthe petitioner must demonstrate that:

– There are not enough American workers who are able, willing, available and qualified to do temporary work.

– Employing H-2B workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of U.S. workers employed in similar tasks.

As with the H-A2 visa, the worker may stay for a maximum of 3 years, in accordance with the US Government.

These are the countries eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B programs until 2024

These were the countries chosen by the United States asor applicable for H-2A and H-2B work visas:

Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Barbados, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Spain, among others.

