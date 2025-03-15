The United States announces a new attack against Yemen’s hutis

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Saturday a “decisive and powerful” military action against the Hutis rebels, which he qualifies as “terrorists.” Trump ensures that air attacks have been launched on leaders as well as on the military bases and anti -aircraft defenses of the hutis “to protect American maritime transport, aerial and naval assets and to restore freedom of navigation.”

In A publication in its social network Truth Socialthe US president has threatened the rebel group, Shii and supported by Iran, with which his time “is over” and with “hell” will fall on his heads if his attacks on commercial ships do not end as of today.

The newspaper New York Times published a few minutes later information in which the attacks launched by the United States, although it did not contribute new details about the objectives confirmed from two high -level military sources.

According to the sources cited by the New York newspaper, the attack seeks to send a warning message about Iran’s authorities and intends to force a negotiation with the Iranians to prevent them from continuing with their nuclear program.

Shortly after, the Hutíes rebels have assured that United States and the United Kingdom, which have been leading a coalition against the insurgents who control most of the country, attacked a residential neighborhood in the capital of Saná, without still knowing the definitive number of victims.

According to Yemeni television to Masira, a habitual spokesman for the hutis, this attack took place against a residential neighborhood of the Al Shuub district. Residents of the area have indicated to Efe that the objective of the attack was a particular home.

The insurgent security units have cordoned off the action area, these same sources indicated. According to a spokesman from the Yemen Ministry of Health, at least nine civilians died and another nine were injured in the attacks against the Yemeni capital.

This attack announced by Trump occurs a few days after the hutis ensure that they would resume their attacks in the Red and Arabic Sea against Israeli ships or linked to them. According to the New York Times, the air attacks have been made by fighters that have taken off from the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, located in the Red Sea, as well as by aircraft and drones of the US Air Force launched from different bases of the region.

The insurgent movement backed by Iran has launched hundreds of attacks against Israel, as well as against commercial navigation in the Red and Arabic Sea, from the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 in response to the slaughter of Palestinians by the Jewish state.

Israel threatens a new total front against the hutis in Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom lead a coalition that has several times attacks in Yemeni territory.