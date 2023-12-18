Dubai (AFP) – The US Minister of Defense, Lloyd Austin, announced this Monday, December 18, the creation of a coalition of ten countries to confront the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, committed in response to the Gaza war. . The Houthis have warned that they will raid any ship heading to Israeli ports or sailing off the coast of Yemen. Faced with this threat, five shipping companies, including the two largest maritime freight companies in the world, announced last week that they will avoid the strategic Red Sea, which connects the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. And this Monday, the British oil company BP and the Taiwanese shipping giant Evergreen said they will suspend any shipments through that route.

“Countries seeking to defend the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation must come together to address the challenge posed by this non-state actor,” Austin said in a statement.

This alliance, according to the American minister, will be made up of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the Seychelles islands.

During a visit to Israel, Austin had asked Iran this Monday, December 18, to “cease” its support “for attacks against commercial ships.”

Israel is not finally part of the coalition announced by Washington.

In 2019, the United States had promoted a naval coalition to protect maritime trade in the Gulf area, after a series of attacks that US authorities attributed to Tehran.

Evergreen and BP also withdraw from that route

Iran-backed Houthi rebels They claimed responsibility this Monday for two attacks against ships “linked to Israel” in the Red Sea.

Map with the trajectory and last known position of the ship “Swan Atlantic”, which suffered a missile attack in the Red Sea on December 18, 2023 © Nalini Lepetit-Chella, Jean-Michel Cornu, Sabrina Blanchard, Olivia Bugault / AFP

The Houthis, who have controlled the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, since 2014 and other areas of the country, said in a statement that “they carried out a military operation against two ships linked to the Zionist entity,” referring to Israel.

The rebels indicated that the Norwegian “M/V Swan Atlantic” and the “MSC Clara” were attacked after refusing to respond to their contact calls.

40% of world trade transits through the Bab Al Mandab Straitthe corridor that connects the Horn of Africa with the Arabian Peninsula and where the Houthis increased their attacks.

The Houthis have warned that they will attack any ship heading to Israeli ports and sailing off the coast of Yemen, as a measure of pressure in response to the war between the Israeli Army and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza.

This threat prompted five shipping companies, including the world's two largest ocean freight companies, to announce last week that they will avoid the Red Sea, which connects the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean.

The British oil company BP announced this Monday that it will suspend any shipments through this route, news that caused crude oil prices to rise. So did the Taiwanese shipping giant Evergreen.

Frontline, one of the world's largest tanker companies, said it was changing ship routes and would “only accept new business” that can pass through South Africa's Cape of Good Hope. This route is much longer and consumes more fuel.

The Italian-Swiss giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the French CMA CGM, the German Hapag-Lloyd, the Belgian Euronav and the Danish AP Moller-Maersk — the latter responsible for 15% of global container transport — stopped operating in the Red Sea until further notice.

The attacks have become “a maritime security crisis” with “commercial and economic implications in the region and beyond,” Torbjorn Soltvedt, from the Verisk Maplecroft analysis center, told AFP.

Without “any relationship with Israel”

The Norwegian ship “M/V Swan Atlantic” was hit this Monday while sailing through the Red Sea by an “unidentified object”, reported its owner, the Norwegian shipowner Inventor Chemical Tankers.

World map with the density (hours/km2) of maritime traffic during the month of November 2023 © Jean-Michel Cornu, Paz Pizarro, Julia Han Janicki / AFP

No crew members, all of whom were Indian nationals, were injured and the ship suffered “limited damage,” the shipowner said in a statement.

“The ship has no relationship with Israel,” said the owner of the ship, who reported that the ship was covering a route from France to the island of Reunion, a French territory in the Indian Ocean.

Saturday, A US destroyer shot down 14 drones launched from rebel-controlled areas of Yemen in the Red Seathe US military reported.

The United Kingdom also claims that one of its destroyers shot down a suspected attack drone in the area.

The war in Gaza erupted after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, in which its fighters killed about 1,140 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapped another 250, according to Israeli authorities.

The Hamas-ruled Gaza Health Ministry says more than 19,453 people, mostly women and children under 18, have been killed by Israel's offensive.