US Vice Admiral Wolfe stated the urgent need to catch up with the Russian Federation in hypersonic weapons

The US urgently needs to catch up with Russia and China in hypersonic weapons technology. About this channel CNN declared US Navy Strategic Systems Program Director Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe.

“Until recently, we had no real driving force to develop and implement this technology in the weapon system. Now such a need has arisen, and we have an intention to urgently catch up,” he said. The expert explained that the Pentagon is now seeking to increase the pace of testing and research to introduce this technology.

On November 5, U.S. Navy Admiral Charles Richard announced the lost race for hypersonic weapons – he admitted that Russia and China had bypassed the United States in this direction. Also, according to him, the conflict in Ukraine “demonstrated the fading power of American military deterrence.” “A fact that too few of our leaders seem willing to acknowledge publicly,” the admiral said.

Earlier, former national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, called the missile defense system (ABM) more relevant than ever. He acknowledged that US weapons are currently unable to protect the country from Russian and Chinese ballistic missiles.