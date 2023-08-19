White House: US does not aim to create an analogue of NATO in Asia

Assistant to the US president for national security Jake Sullivan said that the United States does not aim to create a formal military alliance along the lines of NATO with Japan and South Korea. Writes about it TASS.

Sullivan made such a statement at a briefing.

“We do not directly set such a goal – the creation of a trilateral alliance as the final task,” the American representative emphasized. According to him, “this is definitely not NATO in the Pacific.”

On August 18, the US, South Korean, and Japanese leaders will meet for the first time at the US President’s residence at Camp David.

Earlier, the United States, Japan and South Korea said they were ready to impose coordinated sanctions against Russia and reduce dependence on Russian energy. The heads of state also agreed to continue to support Ukraine by imposing “sensitive sanctions” against Russia.