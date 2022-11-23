TAC journalist Devlin: West will not forgive Ukraine for independent negotiations with Russia

The reaction of Western countries to the fall of a Ukrainian missile in Poland, as well as the comments of the Ukrainian authorities that followed, prove that everything will be forgiven for Kyiv, except for independent negotiations with Moscow, declared The American Conservative (TAC) columnist Bradley Devlin.

According to the author, despite many unknown variables, in the first hours after the fall of the missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately blamed Russia for what happened. He “seized the opportunity to beg for more help” from Western partners, the journalist is sure. In addition, the head of state demanded the application of Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

The danger that this conflict could spiral out of control and escalate into either a third world war or a nuclear war did nothing to deter Zelensky Bradley Devlin columnist for The American Conservative

Later it became known that the rocket, which killed two citizens of Poland, was Ukrainian, the journalist specified. Warsaw, despite this, stated that it would not refuse to help Kyiv. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg “almost turned inside out to justify this incident,” the observer explained. The journalist believes that the West is ready to forgive Kyiv everything except for one point.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

The White House said on November 18 that it was not pushing Zelensky to negotiate with Russia. According to the US authorities, Kyiv will decide whether it is ready for this process. Many in the Pentagon share the view that opportunities for dialogue between the parties will open in the winter.

On November 17, Kyiv reported that it had received signals from its allies about the Kremlin’s desire to conduct direct negotiations. Zelensky’s new demands for peace talks were the restoration of “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian energy resources, and the expansion of the grain deal.

On the same day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities have “seven Fridays a week” – they either negotiate or refuse. He also noted that the Kyiv authorities are actually adopting a law that prohibits any kind of dialogue.

Indeed, Ukrainian counterparts have seven Fridays a week. First they negotiate, then they refuse to negotiate, then they actually pass a law that prohibits any kind of negotiations, then they say that they want negotiations, but public Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Rocket crash in Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda admitted that the rocket that fell on the territory of the country most likely belonged to the air defense system (Air Defense) of Ukraine. The North Atlantic Alliance confirmed that, according to preliminary data, the rocket really belongs to Kyiv.

Most likely, this is a Ukrainian air defense missile, but the main message is that Russia is ultimately responsible, as this would not have happened if it had not launched a brutal and aggressive war against Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

Despite reports of the use of Ukrainian air defense systems near the missile crash site, Kyiv decided to blame Moscow for everything.

The Russian side rejected the involvement of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in this incident.