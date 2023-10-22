American expert Peachey explained the unacceptability of transferring ATACMS to Ukraine

The United States made an irresponsible decision by transferring ATACMS ballistic missiles to Kyiv, stated American Coalition to Ban Cluster Munitions steering committee member Titus Peachey in an article for Responsible Statecraft magazine.

Peachey explained that ATACMS in Ukraine put civilian lives at risk in the future.

“The administration’s decision [президента США Джо] Biden’s delivery of ATACMS to Kyiv with a cluster warhead ignores many decades of human suffering due to indiscriminate weapons,” the expert commented.

Peachey noted that a cluster warhead excludes targeted destruction of targets and will almost inevitably lead to casualties among civilians. At the same time, cluster munitions do not explode upon impact with the ground, which means that the threat remains for many years.

The Wall Street Journal wrote about the secret transfer of American ATACMS to Ukraine on October 17. Verkhovna Rada Deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) confirmed that Kyiv has already used them in hostilities.