US Senator Angus King said the conflict in Ukraine is turning into a “trench war”

The conflict in the eastern part of Ukraine is turning into a “trench war”. This was stated by US Senator Angus King in interview channel CBS.

“It’s almost like the First World War. It’s terrible,” the politician said. According to King, armored infantry vehicles (IFVs), which are included in the new aid package for Ukraine, are designed to help Kyiv turn the tide in the east.

The senator also stressed the importance of the White House’s decision to transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to the Ukrainian military. According to him, the energy infrastructure of Ukraine was practically defenseless in the face of Russian missile strikes.

On January 5, it became known about the intention of the United States to provide Kyiv with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany will send Marder infantry fighting vehicles and an additional battery of Patriot air defense systems. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper said that the Ukrainian military will begin training in the use of Patriot air defense systems at the end of January. According to her, the training will last several months.