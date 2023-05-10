The United States of America is currently training 2,000 Ukrainian fighters. This was announced on May 9 by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder.

“I know that we have a couple of thousand who are currently being trained,” he answered a question from journalists regarding the training of the Ukrainian military.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Ukraine had received from the West everything it needed, including training, for a successful counteroffensive.

On April 27, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced at the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels that the countries belonging to the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) had completed training and armed more than nine armored brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

A day earlier, in an article for Responsible Statecraft, former CIA chief Russia analyst George Beebe said the leaked Pentagon documents showed US President Joe Biden’s cover-up of the true state of affairs in Ukraine. As Beebe noted, the White House is doing nothing to prepare Americans for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict or a Russian success on the battlefield that will make Washington “want to remember the missed opportunity for a settlement.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The corresponding decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.