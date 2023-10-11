Forbes: The Lancet of the Russian Federation destroyed a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at an airbase near Krivoy Rog

The Russian kamikaze drone “Lancet” destroyed a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the ground at the Dolgintsevo airbase near Krivoy Rog. About it reported Forbes columnist David Ax.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) faced a serious threat due to a new version of the Russian drone. Ex recalled that this was the second Lancet strike on a Ukrainian plane in three weeks. In his opinion, the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not learn a lesson from the destruction of a Ukrainian MiG-29 by this drone in September.

The journalist noted that Krivoy Rog is located 72 kilometers from the front line. “This means that the Lancet that carried out the strike was a new long-range product, the Izdeliye-53 version with a range of 45 miles, and not the older product, the Izdeliye-51 version with a range of 25 miles,” Ax said. In this regard, he advised Kyiv to hide its aircraft in order to avoid the threat of losing aviation.

In September, the Russian Lancet kamikaze drone hit a MiG-29 fighter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a range of more than 80 kilometers. A UAV with loitering ammunition was able to get into the cockpit of an aircraft at a Ukrainian airfield behind enemy lines.