NYT: AFU did not participate in the attack of saboteurs in the Belgorod region, but supported them

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not participate in the penetration of saboteurs into the Belgorod region. However, the Ukrainian military provided them with support and protected the state border, he told an American newspaper. The New York Times high-ranking Ukrainian official.

According to the source, the military covered the Ukrainian border in case of a counterattack. At the same time, there were no APU fighters among the participants in the sabotage group.

The newspaper also points out that the Freedom of Russia Legion claimed responsibility for the attack. (recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia and banned) and the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK), in which the Russians are fighting.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on May 23 that Russian forces had defeated and blocked a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) that had infiltrated the territory of the Belgorod region on Monday. According to the military department, 70 participants in the invasion, four armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed. The defense department also called the incident a terrorist act against the civilian population.

On May 22, it became known that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs had infiltrated the border Belgorod region and attacked several villages. The military, as well as the National Guard and the FSB, participated in its liquidation.

In turn, the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov said that what happened in the Kremlin “causes deep concern.” According to him, “Ukrainian militants continue their activities against Russia.”