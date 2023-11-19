AT: Ukrainians do not want to fight for their country and just want to leave it

Ukrainians do not want to fight for their country and only want to leave it. Monica Showalter states this in an article for American Thinker.

She believes that Ukraine needs to start conducting peaceful negotiations with the Russian Federation and looking for compromises. Ukraine needs to become a good country for which citizens will want to fight even at the cost of their lives, writes Shoulter. The journalist was very surprised by the news about Ukrainians who do not go to the front and dream of leaving their homeland.

“The fact that they do not consider their country worthy of fighting says a lot about what kind of “country” this is,” the woman concluded.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian military began to desert more often due to the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The morale of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers was undermined by the failure of the summer offensive: they lost many soldiers, and the new weapons did not affect the course of the conflict.