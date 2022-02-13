Russia has shown readiness to cooperate with the United States on the issue of the release of the Americans Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, who are serving sentences on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was announced on Sunday, February 13, National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan.

“Bringing them home safely is our priority. The Russians are ready to interact through various channels to make this happen. And we are actively participating in efforts to achieve this, ”he said in an interview. CNN.

At the same time, Sullivan refused to talk about any details. The adviser to the American leader referred to the sensitivity of this topic.

Earlier, on December 29, 2021, US State Department spokesman Ned Price published a post in Twitterwhich called on the Russian authorities to release the convicted Americans “without preconditions and without delay so that they can be reunited with their families.”

The Russian embassy in Washington said the same day that unlike the Russians, who are often detained and convicted by the US on trumped-up pretexts, Whelan and Reid were arrested for serious crimes.

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Reid was given nine years in prison for using violence against police officers who were taking an American to the police station after he, in a state of intoxication, started an argument on the street with two women.