For the United States, protecting its own borders is more important than military assistance to Ukraine. This was announced on October 1 by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy.

“The American border is important and our priority is to protect it. I will ensure the supply of weapons to Ukraine, but they will not receive a large aid package if the border is not protected,” he told the TV channel CBS.

Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives approved a 45-day government funding proposal proposed by the Republican Party. The project does not contain any financial assistance to Ukraine.

After this, the temporary funding project was approved by the US Senate. Following this, Biden expressed support for the budget adopted by Congress, but said that Washington “under no circumstances” would stop supporting Ukraine.

In this regard, the White House called on McCarthy to submit a separate bill for consideration, which would provide for the allocation of funds for the needs of Ukraine.

On September 29, representatives of the Republican Party predicted a two-week government shutdown. It was noted that if a shutdown is announced, more than 820 thousand federal employees will be sent on unpaid leave, that is, they will not be able to go to another job, and wages will not be transferred.

Biden on September 24 called on members of the Republican Party to prevent a shutdown. He stressed that the government shutdown will affect everything from food security to children’s education programs. The American leader called on Republicans to return to the budget issue.