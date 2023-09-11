WSJ announced the possible start of flights of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on F-16 fighters this coming winter

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may begin using F-16 fighters for combat missions as early as this coming winter. About it reported American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Kyiv military leaders say Ukrainian pilots could fly F-16s in combat as early as this winter, a more optimistic timeline than previous estimates,” the article said. According to the author of the material, the decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden to transfer these aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine could change the course of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kyiv needs 160 American F-16 aircraft in order to deprive Russia of dominance in the skies. According to him, today the country has agreements on the future supply of 50-60 such fighters.

At the same time, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Ukraine’s desire to receive F-16 fighters from the West will lead to the loss of Ukrainian pilots.