Retired Major General Ferrari: The US needs to prepare for a possible war with China

The United States needs to prepare for a possible war with China, said retired US Army Major General John G. Ferrari. This is his opinion expressed in conversation with the Daily Mail.

It is clarified that Chinese manufacturers are deeply integrated into the US defense system: they provide critical technologies and raw materials that are used “in everything.” Ferrari pointed out that Beijing could prevent the US from arming itself by cutting off supply channels.

“If we were at war with China and they stopped supplying components, we would not be able to create the aircraft and weapons we need. (…) We need to start preparing our supply chains for a potential war now,” he said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO countries could impose sanctions against China if it continues to support Russia.

Before this, Stoltenberg issued an ultimatum to China regarding strengthening cooperation with Russia. He said that Beijing’s simultaneous support for ties with Moscow and with the alliance countries “cannot continue.”