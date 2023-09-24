Senator Warren: The US needs to carefully monitor the equipment sent to Ukraine

American Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who came on a visit to Kyiv, in an interview with CBS told about the need for US authorities to carefully monitor how Ukraine uses the equipment that is sent to it.

“We need to make sure that what we spend is actually spent on the defense of the country. It is important. That’s why we’re here,” she said.

In addition to her, American senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham are in the Ukrainian capital. They assured that the Pentagon is closely monitoring how the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) use each piece of equipment transferred to them, noting that so far there has been no evidence of waste.

Commenting on the possible defeat of Kyiv if Western countries stop supplying it, Graham noted that Ukraine is reducing Russia’s military potential, while the Americans remain alive, which is an excellent deal for the United States.

Earlier, German General Klaus Wittmann assessed the impact of Abrams tanks on the course of the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized that they will not change the situation. In his opinion, there is no technology that would help the Ukrainian Armed Forces “to radically change the course of events.”