Colonel McGregor: Western countries are helping Kyiv carry out missile strikes

Western intelligence provides support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), helping to launch long-range missile strikes. A post with such a statement on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter) published ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor.

“American, British and possibly French unmanned and manned reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence-gathering systems are being used by the Ukrainians to launch long-range missile strikes,” he noted.