CNBC: F-16 fighters will not become a “silver bullet” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the NWO zone

American F-16 fighter jets will not be a “silver bullet” because the Ukrainian military will need years of training to get the most out of these aircraft, transmits CNBC channel.

As the experts specified, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could not break through the wall of Russian defense in the zone of special military operation (SVO). They noted that despite the help of the West, tanks and artillery, the Ukrainian military failed to achieve a significant breakthrough.

According to journalists, the future delivery of the F-16 to Kyiv will not be a “silver bullet”. “Simply sending F-16s to Ukraine overnight is not capable of turning the tide,” they stressed. Experts believe that in order to master the technique, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine need years of training.

Earlier, the commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, General James Hecker, estimated the training period for Ukrainian F-16 crews at five years.