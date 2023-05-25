Colonel McGregor: Ukrainian President Zelensky’s government may soon fall apart

The government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may soon fall apart. With such a statement spoke ex-Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor in an interview on the author’s Youtube channel of journalist Stephen Gardner.

“The Ukrainian state apparatus is on the verge of collapse,” the retired military man said, adding that once Washington’s support wanes, “everything will fall apart like a house of cards.”

According to McGregor, the NATO leadership may decide to intervene in the conflict, mistakenly believing Moscow is unable to respond to such a step. “The Russians will be happy to crush the American and NATO troops that invade the territory of Ukraine,” he concluded.