Assistant to the President of the United States for Homeland Security Sullivan acknowledged the heavy offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The counter-offensive of Ukraine is moving hard, it is losing a significant number of fighters. Such an assessment of the situation in Kyiv was given by Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security.

He noted that the US administration sees how difficult it is for the Ukrainian military in the offensive. However, as the politician stressed, the United States warned Ukraine that the offensive would be heavy.

What is the complexity of Kyiv’s counteroffensive?

The head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, explained that during the offensive, the country’s troops have to overcome minefields, as well as move through defensive lines erected by the enemy.

Hence the slow pace of our actions Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

In addition, the President stressed, the Ukrainian command does not intend to sacrifice soldiers for the sake of a quick victory, which also affects the speed of the counteroffensive. On top of that, the situation in Kyiv was complicated by the lack of mine-clearing equipment, which was then transferred by the West, Zelensky added.

As Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian leader’s office, noted, the slow pace of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is also associated with the success of Russian aviation. He urged allies to hand over F-16 fighter jets and long-range weapons, stressing that this would speed up the process.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, the slow progress of the offensive is the result of insufficient military assistance from the West.

Does Ukraine lack the weapons to succeed in the counter-offensive?

The US authorities have repeatedly stated that the military aid sent by Western countries to Ukraine should be enough for a successful counteroffensive. This point of view, in particular, was expressed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, agreed with this, saying that even without the supply of ATACMS operational-tactical missile systems, Kyiv has everything necessary to achieve its goals.

However, Michael McCall, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, on the contrary, stated that Ukraine does not have the military equipment necessary to win the counteroffensive. He stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine require long-range artillery pieces, energy resources, logistics lines, as well as air cover, which they do not have.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive promises to be long and difficult

Both Kyiv itself and its Western allies come to this conclusion. In particular, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, said that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops would be long and bloody. In addition, he noted the impressive defense of the Russian side.

Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, also predicted a long and difficult offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, called the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian side unsuccessful. According to him, even the supply of weapons from other countries and foreign mercenaries and advisers did not bring results.

At the same time, the Russian leader drew attention, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amount to tens of thousands of fighters.