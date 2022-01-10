The United States looks forward to new contacts with Russia on the prospects for security discussions in the coming days. This was announced by the representative of the US State Department Ned Price on Monday, January 10.

“I am not authorized to announce any formal contacts, but we expect contacts with the Russian Federation in the coming days to determine how to move on,” he said at a briefing, the recording of the speech is available on the department’s page in Twitter…

At the same briefing, Ned Price announced that the US delegation to the US-Russian talks in Geneva had put forward several proposals for bilateral measures to improve security. Also, according to him, the United States does not intend to start discussing restrictions on NATO membership with the Russian Federation.

The talks between Russia and the United States on security guarantees ended in Geneva on January 10 and lasted approximately 7.5 hours. Discussions were held at the US Permanent Mission in Geneva in a format closed to the press.

On the same day, First Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Wendy Sherman announced that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg would be informed on January 11 about the results of negotiations with Russian representatives on strategic stability. She added that these meetings will take place in advance of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday, where Sherman will lead the American delegation.