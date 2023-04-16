US Treasury Secretary Yellen: Mechanisms for Transferring Russian Assets to Ukraine Are Discussed

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the department is discussing possible mechanisms for the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. She spoke about this in interview CNN.

Yellen explained that negotiations on such mechanisms are underway with US partners. “This is the responsibility that I think the world community expects from Russia,” she said. At the same time, the minister acknowledged that in the United States there are legal restrictions on the possibility of using Russian assets frozen in the country.

According to her, the United States has already begun to transfer assets confiscated from Russian individuals to Ukraine, but so far they cannot do the same with state assets.

Yellen also acknowledged in February that there were serious legal obstacles to seizing Russia’s frozen assets. “We have seized assets on a small scale, but of course there are legal difficulties in doing more than that,” the politician said.

In March, The New York Times columnist Patricia Cohen explained the danger of confiscation of Russian assets in the US and Europe. According to her, such a decision could create problems for the global economy.