NI: US and NATO partners disappointed over Ukraine’s response to incident in Poland

The United States and its allies are reconsidering their attitude towards Ukraine after the reaction of the Kyiv authorities to the missile fall in Poland. About it writes national interest.

According to author Mark Episkopos, Kyiv’s stubbornness over the missile launch “caused frustration and outrage not only among American conservatives, but also among the White House and other NATO partners.”

Thus, the observer claims, Washington did not like the accusations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against Russia, while the United States itself admitted that the missile was Ukrainian. The Episcopos notes that this is the first scandal involving Ukraine since the beginning of the special operation and it caused a great resonance in American circles.

The bishop writes that the incident at the Ukrainian-Polish border has renewed the debate about further support for Kyiv from Washington, while now the House of Representatives is controlled by the Republicans, he recalled.

The fall of the rocket in Poland became known on November 15. Two people died as a result of the incident. As the President of the Republic, Andrzej Duda, said, the missiles could have been fired by Ukrainian air defense systems.

In Kyiv, Moscow was blamed for the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the allegations of the Ukrainian side, noting that no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.