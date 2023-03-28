CNN: US intelligence capabilities over the Black Sea have deteriorated after the Reaper UAV incident

US reconnaissance capabilities over the Black Sea have deteriorated since the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) incident. About it informs CNN, citing a senior US military official.

Drones flying long distances reduce the quality of the intelligence they can gather, he said. The source said that spy satellites can compensate to some extent, but their time over targets is shorter, which also reduces efficiency compared to drones.

The official also noted that after the United States moved its flight routes from areas closer to the coast of Ukraine, it will be more difficult for Washington to return to them and “defend the freedom of flight for American aircraft.”

The MQ-9 Reaper drone incident took place in the skies over the Black Sea on March 14. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the American drone flew towards the Russian border with transponders turned off. The department emphasized that the UAV violated the boundaries of the area of ​​​​the temporary regime for the use of airspace, established by Moscow from the beginning of the special operation.

In turn, the American side claims that the drone performed routine operations in international airspace.