Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: the Russian military destroyed almost all the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian military destroyed almost all the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the US Tour of Duty channel on Youtube.

“Russia has a lot of equipment, but Ukraine has practically nothing left because it was destroyed,” he said.

The expert emphasized that the Western media are telling lies about the situation on the line of contact.

“The Russians are winning, one day you will wake up and see the Russian flag over Kiev. And people who watch Western media will ask: how can this be, Russia lost every day,” Ritter noted.

Earlier, Natalia Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the South defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Russian troops in battles with the Kyiv army began to use new tactics of mixed air attacks. The Ukrainian side was surprised by the fact that aircraft, bombs, missiles and drones were simultaneously used against them. According to Gumenyuk, this is aimed at depleting air defense systems and achieving maximum results.