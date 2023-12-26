If Western countries stop supporting Ukraine, then the start of negotiations with Russia will be inevitable, the channel reported on December 26 CNBC.

As noted in the material, another year of conflict in Ukraine has depleted the military resources of Western countries. This led to a decrease in political appetite for the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

“Of course, Ukraine does not want to negotiate now, but given the circumstances, it will have no other choice,” said Mario Bicarski, an analyst on Europe and Russia.

According to former US Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty, there are two options for the development of the conflict – a Russian victory if the supply of Western weapons decreases, or a freeze in hostilities.

Earlier, on December 21, the American newspaper The Nation emphasized that Ukraine’s victory is unlikely, so the United States and European countries should bring Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the peace negotiations table.

At the same time, Bloomberg columnist Hal Brands pointed out that Ukraine, after the failure of the counter-offensive of its troops and the depletion of resources, faces a terrible 2024. According to him, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army ended in disappointment, and the country’s forces were “bloodied and exhausted.”

The New York Times reported on December 13 that Western countries hope to persuade Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, as they see the only way to restore peace. It was also noted that Western support for Kyiv is becoming less and less.

On November 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again recalled that Moscow has never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine. The head of state also emphasized that any military action is always a tragedy, and indicated that “we must think about how to stop this tragedy.”

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which President Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.