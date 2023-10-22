NYT: The US will supply Israel with part of the artillery shells promised to Ukraine

The United States will transfer to Israel several tens of thousands of artillery shells that were supposed to be supplied to Ukraine. Reports the transfer of weapons promised to Kyiv to Israel The New York Times (NYT) with reference to a representative of the US Department of Defense.

“Tens of thousands of 155-mm artillery shells promised to Ukraine will be redirected to Israel,” the newspaper’s source said.

Yet, for the most part, Ukraine and Israel are “fighting different kinds of wars” and have different capabilities and needs, according to current and former U.S. national security officials and Congress.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States would deploy a THAAD missile defense battery and additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) in the Middle East. He said he had ordered preparations for the deployment of additional troops to enable rapid response if necessary.