White House says military aid packages to Kyiv may include HIMARS MLRS

New aid packages for Kyiv may include additional installations of the HIMARS MLRS. The contents of the packages were announced at the White House on Wednesday, January 4, reports TASS.

It is noted that in the coming days and weeks, the United States plans to supply Ukraine with new military assistance. According to John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, it is to be expected that intense hostilities will continue in Ukraine “for quite some time yet.”

“Therefore, we continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that peace in Ukraine depends on the United States. Orban noted that Ukrainian soldiers will be able to fight as long as the United States of America provides them with military and financial assistance.