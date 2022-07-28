Reuters: former US Democrats and Republicans announced the creation of a third Forward party

Former members of the Republican and Democratic parties of the United States announced the creation of a third political force in the country. This is reported Reuters.

According to the agency, the new party will be formed by the merger of three political forces: the Serve America Movement, the Renew America Movement and the Forward Party, founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Together with him, former Republican Governor of New Jersey Christine Whitman will become the co-chair of the party.

Dozens of former officials from the Republican and Democratic parties announced on Wednesday [27 июля] about creating a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters who they say are dismayed by what they see as America’s dysfunctional two-party system Reuters

The political force will be called Forward (“Forward”). Its leaders plan to hold a series of events in 20 cities this fall to garner voter support. The official opening will take place on September 24 in Houston, and the first national convention of the party will be next summer.

Biden position

The statement about the creation of a new political force in the country was made against the backdrop of a record drop in the rating of the current US President Joe Biden. Thus, according to the latest CNN poll, 75 percent of Democratic voters want the party to nominate another candidate for the presidential elections in 2024, not him.

Of these, 24 percent of voters said they “want to see someone else” from the party, because they believe that Biden will not be able to win the next presidential election. In turn, 32 percent admitted that Biden is able to take the top post again, but they do not want him to be re-elected.

Only 25 percent of Democrats said they preferred to see Biden as a candidate in the 2024 elections from the party. This is a sharp drop, since in January-February this figure was 45 percent, this indicates that in half a year, part of the voters changed their minds in the next presidential election to nominate the current American leader from the party. The survey was conducted against the backdrop of growing dissatisfaction with inflation and the situation in the country on the part of the majority of Americans.

At the same time, Joe Biden himself is going to be re-elected for a second term. Back in April, he spoke about his desire to take part in the next presidential election to former American leader Barack Obama. On Thursday, July 28, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden’s intentions despite his low ratings.

We don’t worry about surveys. The President has clearly stated that he intends to nominate a candidate, but this is still so far away that it is too early to think about it Karine Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary

Trump and the new parties

In January 2021, the Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, reported that former President Donald Trump was thinking about creating his own political party. According to the publication, he discussed this issue with his assistants and other associates.

In turn, more than a hundred former Republicans began to negotiate the creation of a new center-right party that would oppose Trump. Politicians have decided to break away from the Republican Party because of its unwillingness to speak out against Trump and “his attempts to undermine democracy.”

It was reported that about 120 former Republican officials discussed this issue during the Zoom conference, including former employees of the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Trump himself.

Much of the Republican Party is becoming more radical and threatening American democracy. The party must reaffirm its commitment to truth, reason and fundamental ideals, otherwise something new must obviously be created. Evan McMullin American politician

At the same time, at that time, a record proportion of Americans just spoke in favor of creating a new political force. Thus, according to the results of a poll by the sociological service Gallup, 62 percent of citizens supported the idea of ​​a third party in the United States, since the existing Democratic and Republican parties “poorly represent the American people.” This figure was the highest for the entire time of similar surveys that have been conducted since 2003.