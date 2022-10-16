The author of 19fortyfive Rabin announced the consequences of the possible use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation

The possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia could lead to an aggravation of relations between the countries. This was stated by the columnist of the American edition 19fortyfive Michael Rabin in his column.

According to the expert, if Russia uses nuclear weapons, then this could be followed by nuclear crises around the world. “[Лидер КНДР] Kim Jong Un will regularly threaten Seoul or Tokyo. Pakistan (…) will threaten Delhi and Mumbai,” Rabin warned.

A 19fortyfive writer added that China would use nuclear weapons against the entire world because of Taiwan, to which it “has neither historical nor legal rights.”

Earlier, another 19Fortyfive columnist, defense strategy expert Mackenzie Eaglen, spoke of a catastrophic shortage in the US military. In her material, she predicted the disappearance of the country from the world map. As Eaglen clarified, the Americans today have many rivals, among them she singled out China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.