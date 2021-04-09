The United States is holding consultations, including with Russia, on the situation in Ukraine at many levels. This was announced on Friday, April 9, by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki during a briefing for journalists, which was broadcast in Twitter…

“We, of course, interact closely at many levels,” she said, answering the relevant question.

At the same time, she assured journalists of the existence of diplomatic interaction with a number of countries in the region, not excluding Russia.

Earlier on Friday, a US delegation led by Brittany Stewart, military attaché in Kiev, paid a working visit to Donbass and got acquainted with the situation on the contact line. Stewart noted that the American government is “deeply concerned about the situation” around the borders of Ukraine. In addition, the United States “strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” she added.

Also on April 9, the United States warned Turkey that next week two American warships would pass through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea. Ankara, in turn, later notified Moscow of Washington’s plans. The US added that the ships will stay in the Black Sea until May 4.

The day before, CNN sources reported that Washington’s goal is to show its support to Kiev. The US Department of Defense added that the dispatch of warships would allegedly become a “special signal” for Moscow that Washington was “closely following” the situation near the borders of Ukraine.

Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, noted that sending ships to the Black Sea could further aggravate the situation in Donbass.

On April 7, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin pointed out that the situation on the contact line in Donbass is still unsettled and even changing for the worse. In his opinion, this is due to the visit of high-ranking officials from the United States and Europe to Ukraine.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.