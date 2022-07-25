State Department Spokesman Price Says Russia Realizes It’s Becoming a ‘Rogue’

State Department spokesman Ned Price, assessing the statements of the US authorities about the isolation of Russia against the backdrop of the trip of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Turkey, as well as Lavrov’s African tour, said that this is clear evidence that Moscow is aware that who turns into a “rogue”, reports RIA News.

“It is becoming clear that Russia is aware that its actions lead to the fact that it becomes a pariah. It is clear that Foreign Minister Lavrov is looking for opportunities to engage with countries to try to curb dissatisfaction with Russia, ”said the head of the State Department press service.

He added that Washington is not worried about who Russia communicates with and what information it receives from other states.

Earlier, Russia protested to the United States over the fact that local authorities refused to issue a visa to Andrey Krutskikh, director of the Foreign Ministry’s international information security department, who was supposed to lead a delegation from Moscow to the UN session.